Funerals Today; Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Gahelrasoul, Margaret Burles - 6 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.
Gilles, James "Jim" - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Harper, Patricia "Pat" Kay - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Smith, Charles T. - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.
Walker, Carl A. - 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Hurricane.