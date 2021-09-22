Thank you for Reading.

Gahelrasoul, Margaret Burles - 6 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.

Gilles, James "Jim" - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Harper, Patricia “Pat” Kay - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Smith, Charles T. - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Walker, Carl A. - 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Hurricane.

