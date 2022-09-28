Funerals Today; Wednesday, September 28, 2022 Sep 28, 2022 42 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brown, Deborah - 1 p.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.Campbell, Tommy Grey - 1 p.m., Central Union United Methodist Church.Harmon, Angel Chloe Faith - 2 p.m., Pauley Cemetery, Falling Rock.Nunn Jr., Delmer Lee, - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.Sansom, Judith Lee - Noon, Shining Light United Baptists Church, Chapmanville.Smith, Brenda Sue - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Stricker, Benny Frank - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Williams, Wanda Joyce - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baptist Church Judith Lee Christianity Noon Unite Recommended for you Local Spotlight Delmer Lee Nunn Connie Thomas Baldwin Blank Beverly Carol Racer Blank Victoria Yvette Lamarr Sonia Louise Burdette Blank Iwana Ann Goodwin Virginia Gaylock Craft Jonathan Craig Casto Molly Faye Pauley Blank Monroe Garfield Reynolds Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 28, 2022 Daily Mail WV West Virginia Land Trust hits 20,000-acre milestone Art Walk Richwood success proves city's investment in the arts paying off A healing ecosystem: Program helps small businesses become recovery-safe communities From students to seniors, Dunbar couple's nonprofit engages in civic enrichment, outreach Robert Saunders: Turtles all the way down