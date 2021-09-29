Funerals Today; Wednesday September 29, 2021 Sep 29, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bailey, Donna - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Blake, Sue Carol - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Fisher, Leona Mae Good - 12 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.Hughes, Leroy D. “Don” - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.Mooney, Vallie “Polly” - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Navarini, Reno Joseph - 10 a.m., Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Stonewood.Nida, Helen Lee - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Tate, Sheryl Dee - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Thaxton, James Dale "Jimmy" - 2 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Vickers, James T. - 3 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Memory Leona Mae Good Joseph Donna Bailey Catholic Church Recommended for you Local Spotlight William McKinley Gillispie II Dorothy Marie Beckett Mary L. King Russell A. Canterbury Blank Richard Lee Saunders Willard E. Beller Janice Louise Hastings Marie Frances Spaulding Clem Darrell Dewayne Dolin Blank Glen Earnest Craddock Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 29, 2021 Daily Mail WV Alumni abroad: Meet four Marshall University alumni working in countries across the globe Brothers combine firearms knowledge, innovation to launch family business Charleston inventor's 'light bulb' moment sparks fiber optics technology breakthrough Betting on the arts in Richwood Richwood galleries to showcase two area artists