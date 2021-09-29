Thank you for Reading.

Bailey, Donna - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Blake, Sue Carol - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Fisher, Leona Mae Good - 12 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Hughes, Leroy D. “Don” - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.

Mooney, Vallie “Polly” - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Navarini, Reno Joseph - 10 a.m., Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Stonewood.

Nida, Helen Lee - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Tate, Sheryl Dee - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Thaxton, James Dale "Jimmy" - 2 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Vickers, James T. - 3 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Tags

Recommended for you