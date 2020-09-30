Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Barthelmess, Steven Arnold - 2 p.m., Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, Hurricane.

Cafego, Joseph M. - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.

Cottrell, Paul Vernon - 5 p.m., Chapman's Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Dillon, Shirley Ann Rigsby - 5:30 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Facemire, Issac Douglas - 1 p.m., Elizabeth Chapel Cemetery, Sutton.

Franciose, Rose K. - 5 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Albans.

Mitchell, Granville Douglas - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

Pettry, Roger Dale - 2 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Thaxton, Chris Edward - 2 p.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico.