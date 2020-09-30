Barthelmess, Steven Arnold - 2 p.m., Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, Hurricane.
Cafego, Joseph M. - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Cottrell, Paul Vernon - 5 p.m., Chapman's Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Dillon, Shirley Ann Rigsby - 5:30 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Facemire, Issac Douglas - 1 p.m., Elizabeth Chapel Cemetery, Sutton.
Franciose, Rose K. - 5 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Albans.
Mitchell, Granville Douglas - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.
Pettry, Roger Dale - 2 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Thaxton, Chris Edward - 2 p.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico.