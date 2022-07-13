Funerals Today Jul 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bostic, Gloria Jean “Blondie" - 11 a.m., Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church, Campbell’s Creek.Burns, Myrtle Lee - 2 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Alderson.Demastus, Thomas Lawrence - Noon, Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Groves, Douglas "Doug" - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Mahon, Brent - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Marks, Opal Gay - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.Ranson, Terri Lee - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Wilson, Doris Belle - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Doris Belle Funeral Terri Lee Doug Charleston Wilson Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Michael Handley Doss Blank Margaret Elizabeth Lake Mary Catherine (Clark) Call Blank Mary Catherine Call Blank Sharon Joyce “Shug” Lykins Blank Franklin D. “Frank” Bellomy Blank Kelli Lee Boggess Harrison Blank Eddy Ray “Fast Eddy” Peyton Blank Warren Edwin Pauley Regina (Bigley) Stubbs Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 13, 2022 Daily Mail WV Susan Johnson: Snapshots of America House calls: Medical centers increase telemedicine service outreach Steamboat dreams: An interview with Capt. Don Sanders Boho style: Eclectic Goods Market showcases local vendors Myths, stigma over dialects still exist