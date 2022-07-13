Thank you for Reading.

Bostic, Gloria Jean “Blondie" - 11 a.m., Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church, Campbell’s Creek.

Burns, Myrtle Lee - 2 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Alderson.

Demastus, Thomas Lawrence - Noon, Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Groves, Douglas "Doug" - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Mahon, Brent - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Marks, Opal Gay - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Ranson, Terri Lee - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Wilson, Doris Belle - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Tags

Recommended for you