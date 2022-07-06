Funeral Today, Wednesday, July 6, 2022 Jul 6, 2022 9 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adkins, James Darren - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Browning, Michael Ray - 11 a.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Hosey, Mary - 1 p.m., Clover Cemetery, Clover.Martin, Sharon Gail Burton - 11 a.m., Harvey's Creek Cemetery, Hamlin.Sisson, Stanley - 2 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Turley, Dustin Chance - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Workman, Eugene Aldon - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Marmet Michael Ray Leonard Johnson Funeral Brown Cemetery Recommended for you Local Spotlight Franklin Charlton McIntire Blank Linda Joyce Humphrey Eugene Aldon Workman Cheyenne Brooke Sawyers Blank James Delbert Owens Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 6, 2022 Daily Mail WV Steamboat dreams: An interview with Capt. Don Sanders Boho style: Eclectic Goods Market showcases local vendors Myths, stigma over dialects still exist Goin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip