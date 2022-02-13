Thank you for Reading.

Bonner, Jane Cline Evans - 2:30 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, Evans.

Keaton, Vandle R. - 2 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Risk, Richard Allen, Sr. - 4 p.m., St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston.

Smith, Leroy Walton - 2 p.m., Lobban Funeral Home Chapel, Alderson.

Wears, Wesley Lee - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Young, Richard “Dick” M. - 3 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

