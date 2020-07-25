Essential reporting in volatile times.

Adkins, Zelma (Jarrell) - 2 p.m. at Memory Gardens, Madison.

Carnes, Rodney William - noon, Kanawha State Forest, site #9, Charleston.

Gammon, Robert Jarrel “Jerry” - 5 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Jackson, Cheryl “Sherry” Lee - 2 p.m., Sutton Baptist Church, Sutton.

Meadows, Ira E. (Ed) - 10:45 am, Hall Cemetery, Blue Creek.

McLaughlin, Timothy Lee - 2 p.m., Cochran Cemetery, Onoto.

Nelson, Quentin Lee - 1 p.m., Nobe Cemetery, Nobe.

Parcell, Nancy Beth Dawson - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Rose, Paul & Ann - 1 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Gardens, Big Chimney.

Smallridge, Cecil - 1 p.m., K of P Mountain View Cemetery, Junior.

Turley, Melvin Ray - 11 a.m., Forks of Coal Cemetery, Alum Creek.