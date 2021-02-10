Adkins, Norma - 2 p.m., Marmet Cemetery.
Burgess-Cox, Doris - 1 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Craig, Bobby J. - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.
Endicott, Vivian - 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
Ferrell, Kevin - 2 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Greathouse, Charles - 1 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, Spencer.
Pittman, Charles - 5 p.m., Point Pleasant Church of the Nazarene.
Simpkins, Lillie Mae - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.
Ratliff, Paul Edward - 12:30 p.m., Odd Fellow Cemetery, Oak Hill.
Romage, Ralph - 1 p.m., Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Beckley.
Taylor, Emory - noon, Callender Funeral Home, Charleston.
Wolfe, Connie J. - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.