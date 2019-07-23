You are the owner of this article.
Funerals For Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Balser, Katheryn - Noon, Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Craig, Lorene - 11 a.m., Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, Rand.

Dr. Crane, Vivian Frances - 1 p.m. Rainelle United Methodist Church, Rainelle.

Hall, Jesse - 2 p.m., Perrow Presbyterian Church, Cross Lanes.

Harrah, Sylvia - 5 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Krepps, Edna - Noon, Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Musick, Joann - Noon, O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Popp, Elizabeth - 11 a.m., St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Albans.

Rogers, Pansy - 1 p.m., Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Sanders, Matthew - 2 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Willet, Linda Lou - 2 p.m., Willet Family Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry.

