Funerals For Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Balser, Katheryn - Noon, Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.
Craig, Lorene - 11 a.m., Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, Rand.
Dr. Crane, Vivian Frances - 1 p.m. Rainelle United Methodist Church, Rainelle.
Hall, Jesse - 2 p.m., Perrow Presbyterian Church, Cross Lanes.
Harrah, Sylvia - 5 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Krepps, Edna - Noon, Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Musick, Joann - Noon, O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Popp, Elizabeth - 11 a.m., St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Albans.
Rogers, Pansy - 1 p.m., Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.
Sanders, Matthew - 2 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.
Willet, Linda Lou - 2 p.m., Willet Family Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry.