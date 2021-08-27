Thank you for Reading.

Criddle, Bobbie Joe - 6 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.

Daniels, Herman D. - 11 a.m., Monclo Freewill Baptist Church, Madison.

Dorsey, James C. - 5 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Kayser, Charles, Jr. - Noon, Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Sansom, Basil R. - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Shannon, Emogene Faye - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Alban.

Spencer, PJ - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Ward, Judy Ann - 3 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, Beckley.

White, Nioka Marie “Tank” Bo - 1 p.m., Lyburn Freewill Baptist Church, Lyburn.

Westfall, Edna B. - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Wise, Sophia - 1 p.m., High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.

Wood, Larry Howard - 2 p.m., Kimberly Church of God, Kimberly.

Wright, Phyllis Helen - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

