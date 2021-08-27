Funerals Toady, Friday, August 27, 2021 Aug 27, 2021 28 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Criddle, Bobbie Joe - 6 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.Daniels, Herman D. - 11 a.m., Monclo Freewill Baptist Church, Madison.Dorsey, James C. - 5 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Kayser, Charles, Jr. - Noon, Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Sansom, Basil R. - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes.Shannon, Emogene Faye - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Alban.Spencer, PJ - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Ward, Judy Ann - 3 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, Beckley.White, Nioka Marie “Tank” Bo - 1 p.m., Lyburn Freewill Baptist Church, Lyburn.Westfall, Edna B. - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.Wise, Sophia - 1 p.m., High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.Wood, Larry Howard - 2 p.m., Kimberly Church of God, Kimberly.Wright, Phyllis Helen - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Toady Garden Christianity Funeral Home Phyllis Helen Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank James Reynard Collins Joseph "Joe" Allen Moore Anna Jane Williams Donald G. Williamson William Lee Gillespie James Kevin "KO" Pickron Blank Pamela Mae Whitt Robert E. "Bobby" Teal II Blank Velma Garnes Hill Richard A. Boehm Sr Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 27, 2021 Daily Mail WV Risks and rewards weighed in state's fintech sandbox development State's sandbox opens up so more can play Fintech infuses modern-day life Wildlife Center wolf pups delight visitors Andrea B. Bond: Love of wolves leads to lifetime of memories