Funerals Today; Friday, August 20, 2021

Agee, William "Bill" - 6 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Boggess, Harold Maxwell "Mack" - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Red House.
Bowling, Anna Jean - 1 p.m., Pineview Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, Orgas.
Bradshaw, Mary Jane (Caudill) - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.
Buster, Kedrick Allen "Al" - 11 a.m., Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, Lewisburg.
Jewell, Frederick Gene - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Lovejoy, Connie Lynn - 7:30 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Lyons, Bryan Jeffrey - 5 p.m., Dunbar United Methodist Church, Dunbar
Ross, Craig Stephen - 2 p.m., Wallace Memorial Mausoleum, Clintonville.
Shamblin, Jeffrey Wayne - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.
Thomas, Richard Dean - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.
Tidrick, Katherine Irene - 11 a.m., Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay.