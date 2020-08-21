Angle, Dorothy "Dottie" - 2 p.m., Teays Valley Church of God, Scott Depot.
Burns, Carmon D. - noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Ferrell, Janet Sue - 2 p.m., Memory Gardens Madison.
Kirk, Lorene Marie "Choe" - 11 a.m., Barker Cemetery, Ashford.
Lewis, Carolyn - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Link, Raymond Allan - 2 p.m., Old Greenbrier Memorial Cemetery, Alderson.
Miller, Morgan Edsel - 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
Robertson, Margaret Lee Legg - 1 p.m., Robertson Cemetery, Wriston.
Rogers, Lionel Thurston - 2 p.m., Pauley Cemetery, St. Albans.
Tucker, Theo - 2 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Venitsanos, George - 11 a.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.