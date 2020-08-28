Essential reporting in volatile times.

Casto, David W. - 7 p.m., Open Door Apostolic Church, Charleston.

Christie, Martha - 1 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Fisher, Timothy Justin “TJ” - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Flowers, John “David” - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Graley, Shirley D. - noon, Good Shepherd, South Charleston.

Hooper, John William - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Charleston.

Kirk, Evelyn Rose - 1 p.m., Outdoor Chapel in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Elkview.

McClellan, Cecil Edward - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Noel, Mary Jane Schoolcraft - noon, Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Stewart, Donna Marie (Jackson) - 11 a.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Toppings, Georgia Lee Farley - noon, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.