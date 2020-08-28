Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Cloudy in the morning with isolated thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.