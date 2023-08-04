Funerals Today Friday August 4, 2023 Aug 4, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beane, Steven Michael - 1 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.Botkins Sr., Michael - 7 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Brown, Glenard R. "Glenn" - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.Martin, Violet "Peggy" - 12 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.Mullens, Elvin - 1 p.m., Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood. Stories you might like Funerals Today; Monday, July 31, 2023 Funerals Today: Sunday, July 23, 2023 Funerals Today Friday August 4, 2023 Funerals Today; Wednesday July 26, 2023 Myers, Brian Daniel - 12 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Sawyer, Tom G. - 11 a.m., St. John United Methodist Church, Scott Depot.Thomas, Pedro Ellis - 11 a.m., WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin.Thompson, David - 2 p.m., Memory Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gardening Recommended for you Latest News Joseph Wyatt: A monster loose on college campuses (Opinion) Gazette-Mail editorial: Latest Trump indictment not about free speech BUSINESS FACES: Aug. 4, 2023 Prep roundup: Hurricane claims WVGA Invitational AP Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election PHOTOS: Multifest kicks off in downtown Charleston Hoppy Kercheval: Plot thickens in Huggins, WVU situation (Opinion) Prep golf: St. Albans wins 9-hole affair at Big Bend Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Jackson County native/author to share family history writing advice New River Gorge Wayfinding Team focuses on outdoor recreation development Benches make St. Albans even more welcoming Marion County author's book details century of Bigfoot sightings in WV Diane Tarantini: Teaching students about body safety