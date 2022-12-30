Funerals Today, Friday, December 30, 2022 Dec 30, 2022 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cogar, Lonnie - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Fizer, Dana Ray - 2 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Glasgow.Garretson, Kristopher Neal - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Hern, Lawrence Leo, Sr. - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Hodge, Gary Paul - Noon, Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.Keller, Basil Randolph - 2 p.m., Letart-Evergreen Cemetery, Letart.Lovejoy, Barbara E. - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.Lowery, Ramona Ruth - 1 p.m., Rock Alter Cemetery, Looneyville.Madden, Patricia ”Peggy” - 2:30 p.m., rchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey.Spradling, Roy Sheridan - Noon, Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Watson, Frances Carper - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Welch, Rose Anne Ash - 2 p.m., Hastings Funeral Home, Morgantown. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Garden Memory Tyler Mountain Architecture Memorial Glasgow Morgantown Hastings Recommended for you Local Spotlight Wayne P. Powell William Dale Greene Bob R. Boggs Elizabeth Ann Fortson Johanna Tully Guy William Klein Corky Griffith James "J.C." Carroll Billups Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 30, 2022 Daily Mail WV Homeless for the holidays: Abuse, neglect send children and teens to temporary shelters for Christmas. Letters from teens From St. Nicholas to Sinterklaas: demythologizing Santa Blue Christmas services: The holidays are not always the most wonderful time of the year Christian nationalism a 'new term for a very old problem'