Funerals Today, Friday, February 11, 2022

Adams, Joan Frances Copley - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Ashby, Joshua "Gilbert" Lee - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Bennett, Helen Frances - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Casto, Texanna (Cutlip) - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Clevenger, Larry Elton - Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Danberry, Alice - 11 a.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.
Hensley, Velma Sue - 2 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park Lower Mausoleum, St. Albans.
Huffman Sr., Richard Lee - Noon, Matics Funeral Home Inc., Clendenin.
Ingerick, Joseph Lawton - Noon, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
McNeer, Robert "Bob" L. - 11 a.m., Highlawn Presbyterian Church, St. Albans.
Miles, George L. - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Shreve, Carole Ann - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Stowers, Joseph N. - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Sutphin, Derek Eugene - 6 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.