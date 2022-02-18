Funerals Today, Friday, February 18, 2022 Feb 18, 2022 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ancion, Paul - 1 p.m., Casdorph & curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.Bonham, Danny Ray, Sr. - 1 p.m., Hughes Creek Community Church, Hugheston.Boyce, James (Jim) Edward - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Childers, Daryl Elwood - 1 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.Milam, Margaret - 1 p.m., Judson Baptist Church, Belle.Nusbaum, Paul - 11 a.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.Ratcliff, Joye Inez - 7 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Smith, William W. - 1 p.m, Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Toney, Larry Brian - 2 p.m., Highland Memory Gardens, Godby.Walker, Larry Eugene - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Workman, Rita Ballard - 1 p.m., Chapel of Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rita Ballard Montgomery Memorial Park Christianity Architecture Kitchen Mortuary Daryl Elwood Chapel London Huntington Recommended for you Local Spotlight Kay Harris Charles W. "Charlie" Hudson Janice Montgomery Neal Blank Paul Ancion Blank Charles Edward "Pete" Arms Blank Martha Ann Wileman Shellie C. Gillispie Blank Bernard H. Erskine Larry Wayne Hardman Blank Larry Wayne Hardman Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 18, 2022 Daily Mail WV Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down FOOTMAD to host traditional Irish band at Celtic Calling in Charleston Marshall's Winter Jazz Festival starts today Old wineskins, new wine: A look at the changing climate for American churches Two mainline churches chart new courses