Ancion, Paul - 1 p.m., Casdorph & curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Bonham, Danny Ray, Sr. - 1 p.m., Hughes Creek Community Church, Hugheston.

Boyce, James (Jim) Edward - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Childers, Daryl Elwood - 1 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Milam, Margaret - 1 p.m., Judson Baptist Church, Belle.

Nusbaum, Paul - 11 a.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Ratcliff, Joye Inez - 7 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Smith, William W. - 1 p.m, Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Toney, Larry Brian - 2 p.m., Highland Memory Gardens, Godby.

Walker, Larry Eugene - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Workman, Rita Ballard - 1 p.m., Chapel of Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

