Funerals Today, Friday, October 8, 2021 Oct 8, 2021 28 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Aleshire, Florence I. - 12 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Ashby, Sharon Sue Johnson - 3 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.Beals, Carole Crowder - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Brown, Michael Ray “Dump” - 6 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Burkhammer, Carl Victor “Buck" - 11 a.m., Ellyson’s Mortuary, Glenville.Butts, Faye Ellis - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, London.Campbell, Dorothy T. - 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.Carpenter, Debbie (Cool) - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Davis, Mary Ann - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Flanagan, Daniel Wayne - 3 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.Elmore, Ora Mae - 1 p.m., Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin.Garrett, Ashley Elizabeth - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.Hanshaw, Huey Lucian "Hacksaw" - 2 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.Hutson, Bethanna Marie - 12 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.Kelly, Nancy C. - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.Kinney, Daisy Bell Minor - 11 a.m., Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Carbondale.Laws, Shillia Mae Browning - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Light, James Lester, Sr. - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.McCallister, Lisa Sue - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.McCune, Donald "Ducky" - Noon, Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Mulligan, Robert Shannon - 11 a.m., Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville.Oliver, Jefferson Howard - 2 p.m., Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Beckley.Ramsey, Curtis William "Bill" - 1 p.m., Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church, Campbell's Creek.Rogers, Juanita Rose - 12 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Snodgrass, Carolyn Louise - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park Mausoleum, South Charleston.Thomas, Morgan - 2 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Whittaker, Annie Marie Fockler - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Donel C. Kinnard Memorial Blue Ridge Oliver Worship Archaeology Anatomy Gastronomy Garden Funeral Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Carl Franklin Mullins Lois Johnson Sisson Burk F. Bell Charles Lawrence Stalnaker Kenneth "Kenny" Sutton Mary Ann Price Blank Tony Edward George Curt Pettit Ron Pauley Sherri Louise Phillips Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 8, 2021 Daily Mail WV Mammograms, self-exams consistently at forefront of optimum treatment and health Genetic testing provides answers – and options – for patients concerned about breast cancer risk From caregiver to patient: CAMC mammographer undergoing breast cancer treatment Alumni abroad: Meet four Marshall University alumni working in countries across the globe Brothers combine firearms knowledge, innovation to launch family business