Aleshire, Florence I. - 12 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Ashby, Sharon Sue Johnson - 3 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Beals, Carole Crowder - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Brown, Michael Ray “Dump” - 6 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Burkhammer, Carl Victor “Buck" - 11 a.m., Ellyson’s Mortuary, Glenville.

Butts, Faye Ellis - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, London.

Campbell, Dorothy T. - 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Carpenter, Debbie (Cool) - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Davis, Mary Ann - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Flanagan, Daniel Wayne - 3 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Elmore, Ora Mae - 1 p.m., Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin.

Garrett, Ashley Elizabeth - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Hanshaw, Huey Lucian "Hacksaw" - 2 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Hutson, Bethanna Marie - 12 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Kelly, Nancy C. - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.

Kinney, Daisy Bell Minor - 11 a.m., Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Carbondale.

Laws, Shillia Mae Browning - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Light, James Lester, Sr. - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

McCallister, Lisa Sue - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

McCune, Donald "Ducky" - Noon, Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Mulligan, Robert Shannon - 11 a.m., Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville.

Oliver, Jefferson Howard - 2 p.m., Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Beckley.

Ramsey, Curtis William "Bill" - 1 p.m., Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church, Campbell's Creek.

Rogers, Juanita Rose - 12 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Snodgrass, Carolyn Louise - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park Mausoleum, South Charleston.

Thomas, Morgan - 2 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Whittaker, Annie Marie Fockler - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

