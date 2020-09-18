Essential reporting in volatile times.

Byrd, Troy Lee - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Charleston.

Davis, Clarence Samuel - 11 a.m., Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Echard, Lou Thomas - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Grogg, Kenny Owen - 1 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary and Cremation Services, Inc., Glenville.

McLaughlin, Ronald Lee - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Morgan, Jerry - 2:30 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial Cemetery, Dunbar.

Pinkerton, Clarence Pete Lucky - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Stewart, Allen Wayne - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Urban, Elizabeth Ann - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.