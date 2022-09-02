Funerals Today, Friday, September 2, 2022 Sep 2, 2022 2 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brothers, Fontaine Leon - 11 a.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.Casto, N. Keith - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Holmes, Dorothy May Harris - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.Newhouse, Harley E. - 2:30 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.Parker, Norma Stanley - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.Rice, Justin Paul - 3 p.m., Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville.Sowers Jr., John D. - 6 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.Thaxton, Rodney Kenneth - 11 a.m., North Charleston Baptist Church, Charleston.Thomas, Sandra Davis - 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Charleston.Turner Sr., Terry Gene - Noon, Marmet Community Church. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Dorothy May Harris Holmes Christina Mae Bays Blank Nathalie Anne Langsdorf Blank Kenneth Bowman Blank Shane Leslie Williamson Blank Ronald Wayne Shackelford Bonnie Jo Kersey Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 2, 2022 Daily Mail WV Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts Diane Tarantini: The Best Virginia Hills Julia and Laura: Stonewall Jackson’s tenacious mother and sister Hoist sail: Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta to sail for 11th year Hurricane native among graduates from Naval Academy