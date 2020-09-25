Essential reporting in volatile times.

Alderson, “J.R.” John Richard - 2 p.m., End of the Trail Cemetery, Clintonville.

Allman, Bobby Joe - 1 p.m., East Lawn Cemetery, Canvas.

Boles, Franklin - noon, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Frye, James Anthony "Tony" - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Hottle, Geraldine - 2 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.

Ray, Ronald Eugene - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Rutherford, Fred - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Taylor, Matthew Shane - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.