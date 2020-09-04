Essential reporting in volatile times.

Abbot, William - 1 p.m., Abbot Cemetery, Beckwith.

Adkins, Allen - 2 p.m., Raymond and Deloris Adkins Cemetery, Branchland.

Andrews, Donald Ray - 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Ash, Connie Cleo - noon, Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Cowley, Esther Ruth - 2 p.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.

Dague, Betty Jean - 11 a.m., Ridgelawn Memorial Park Abbey, Huntington.

Dequasie, Martha Raye - 11 a.m., Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington.

Hellyer, Sherry Sue - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Killion, Gordon Franklin - 11 a.m., Rand First Church of the Nazarene, Rand.

Lilly, Elby Franklin - 6 p.m., Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

McLamore, J George “Ace” - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Messer, Mary Pauline (Lovely) - 11 a.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Nunley, Paul Kenneth - noon, London Memorial Park Cemetary, London.

Pomeroy, Sharla - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Shafer, Julia Marie - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Pinch.

Smith, Mary G. Poston - noon, Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.