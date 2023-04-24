Funerals Today, Monday, April 24, 2023 Apr 24, 2023 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bailey, Joey Kevin - 11 a.m., Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.Casto, Beverley June - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.Casto, Paula McKinney - 3 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home WV Mausoleum, Cross Lanes.Hackney, Betty Jane (Cook) - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Hundley, Eva Marie Rice - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Kerns, Icie Mae - 1 p.m., Goshen Baptist Church, Kenna.Searls Sr., Gary Joseph - 6 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gastronomy Recommended for you Local Spotlight Jimmy Wade LeMaster Carol A. McClure Carol Ann Criner Jerome “Jerry” C. Gorby Ralph Edwin Phalen Randy “Jack” Pullen Gary Parsons Belma Loretta Sowards Tina Marie Booth Charles Dwight Richardson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail Elkview author releases latest children's book