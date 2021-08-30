Thank you for Reading.

Brown, Mabel Chloe Brown - 1 p.m., Delbert Freewill Baptist Church, Drews Creek.

Corbin, Geraldine - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Flinn, Barbara Ellen - 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Ravenswood.

Holcomb, Sara Ellen Stevens - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Journell, Geraldine Parsley - 11 a.m., Gomez Cemetery, Uneeda.

McDermitt, Boyd M. - 12 p.m., Wolfe Valley Cemetery, Leon.

Newsome, Frank Cornelius, Jr. - 1 p.m, Charleston Mountain Mission Church, Charleston.

Roach, Deborah Diann Young - 1 p.m., at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

