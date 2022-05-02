Funerals Today, Monday, May 2, 2022 May 2, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bostic, Everett, Sr. - 11 a.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.Carter, Helma - 1 p.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.Cornett, Loretta - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Elswick,William “Bill” Harve - Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, Saint Albans.Hayes, Richard Lee - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.Spencer, Romie M. - 11 a.m., Baxter Cemetery, Aarons Fork.Steward, Betty Lee Murry - Noon, Ferguson Baptist Church, Dunbar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Belle Bostic Everett Funeral Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Lester ”Satch” H. Lusher Jarrell Clifton Parker Robert “Bob” C. Lawrence William “Bill” Harve Elswick John P. Elliott Jr. Blank William Harvey Elswick Ernest M. "Butch" Taylor Jr. Blank Norma Jean Nida Blank Donald R. Womack Blank Dorothea "Dottie" Anderson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 2, 2022 Daily Mail WV Catering to Appalachian appetites: Free folk arts and culture workshops continue through May at High Rocks Academy Origins of the High Rocks Academy Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing New books by regional authors offer compelling stories, heartfelt themes Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’