Funerals Today Saturday April 29, 2023

Belai, Metkel - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Gill, Sandra - 1 p.m., Mt Hebron Church, Jane Lew.
Haynes, Margaret Ann - 3 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Layton, Shirley Lee - 11 a.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, South Charleston.
McDonald, Louise Etta - 11 a.m., Family Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison.
Sefton, Lois A. - 1 p.m., Sissonville Church of Christ, Pocatalico.
Swope, Ansis - 1 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.