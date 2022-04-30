Thank you for Reading.

Anderson, Ricky Lee - 1 p.m., Epling Chapel Baptist Church, Looneyville.

Elliott Jr., John P. - Noon, Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Forren, Nila Ellen Dorsey - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Hartwell, Doyle Kelva - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of St. Albans.

Holley, Carl Gene - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

King, Linda Carolyn - 11 a.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Merrill, Richard Hampton - 11 a.m., Kanawha United Presbyterian Church, Charleston.

Murad, Nicholas Clark - 1:30 p.m., St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston.

Nelson, Jacqueline B. “Jackie" - 1 p.m., Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church, Charleston.

Pauley, Wilma Lee - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Payne, Rinda Slater - 1 p.m., Valley of Decision Church, Logan.

Pierson, Frank Alva - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Sowards, Herman Darrell - 1 p.m., First United Pentecostal Church, Ravenswood.

Sumpter, Gary D. - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Truman, Valerie - 12 p.m., Pocatalico Community Church, Sissonville.

Whaley, Lois Wilkinson - 2 p.m., North Charleston Baptist Church, Charleston.

Williams, Douglas "Doug" - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Yarian, Elena Renee Hager - 1 p.m., Pentecostal Truth Ministries, Huntington.

Tags

Recommended for you