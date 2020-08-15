Essential reporting in volatile times.

Burford, Charles “Chip” - 11 a.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

George, Ralph "Tom" Thomas - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Hall, Raleigh - 11 a.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

James, Carol L. - 11 a.m., Hughes Creek Community Church, Hughes Creek.

Lehman, Lloyd Allen "Al" - 1 p.m., Elk Valley Chapel, Webster Springs.

Lewis, Mary Virginia - 2 p.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

Hoffman, Janet Faye Ashworth - 11 a.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.

Secrist, Joanne O’Dell - 11 a.m., Hendricks Cemetery, Turkey Creek.