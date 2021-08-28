Thank you for Reading.

Branham, Sadie Stansilaus - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.

Carroll, Anne Ten Eyck - 3 p.m., Kanawha United Presbyterian Church, Charleston.

Collins, James Reynard - 1 p.m., New Life Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.

Corbin, Geraldine - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Davis, Ruth E. - 8 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Elkins, Okey T. - 3 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Farley, Deborah - 10 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Foster, Mona Gail - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Gandee, Lester Joe - 7 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Heater, Lois "Diane" (Allen) - 2 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.

Hess, Hazel Elizabeth Akers - 1 p.m., Bible Center Church, Charleston.

Johnson, Zylphia - 1 p.m., New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.

Lokant, Helen Joyce - 3 p.m., High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.

Luzader, Tammy (Boggs) - Noon, Little Glade Baptist Church, Camden.

McGhee, Glenn Westley - 11 a.m., Ruth Community Church, South Charleston.

McGucken, Dolores Anne - 1 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Mounts, Aubrey Hanley, Jr. - 1 p.m., Cornerstone Independent Baptist Church, Newton.

Mullins, Michael R. - 11 a.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery, Peck's Mill.

Nelson, Daniel - 2 p.m., Martha Freewill Baptist Church, Bandytown.

Nichols, Scott - 2 p.m., Otto Cemetery, Otto.

Paintiff, Robert Lee “Bob” - 1 p.m., Belfont Simpson Church, Charleston.

Salisbury, Jeremy D. - 2:30 p.m., Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.

Seals, Brianna R. - 4 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Spangler, Ella - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Sturgeon, Bonnie Frances - Noon, Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Stutler, Evelyn Faye - 11 a.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Underwood, Gregory Scott - 1 p.m., Brownsville Holiness Church, Gauley Bridge.

Williams, Anna Jane - Noon, Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

