Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


George, Steven Ray - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Halstead, Billy Babe - 1 p.m., Halstead Family Cemetery, Summersville

Hill, Hattie Ernestine - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Hill, Mary - 11 a.m., Liverpool Methodist Church.

Jarrett, Fonda Lea - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Kelly, Mark - 11 a.m., Kanawha State Forest, Shelter #9.

Mitchell, George - 4 p.m., Hope Baptist Church, Frametown.

Pharr, Joetta “Freda” Smoot - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Settle, Lisa - 8 p.m., Magic Island, Charleston.

Smith, Gary R. - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Spencer, Shirley Lee - Noon, Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Steed, Herman "Ray" - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Thacker, Cathy Ann - 1 p.m., 158 Roy Branch Rd., Branchland.

Westfall, Larry - 3 p.m., Teays Valley Church of God, Scott Depot; also streaming live, see obituary.

White, Teresa - 1 p.m., JHL's Performance & Event Center, Scott Depot.