George, Steven Ray - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Halstead, Billy Babe - 1 p.m., Halstead Family Cemetery, Summersville
Hill, Hattie Ernestine - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.
Hill, Mary - 11 a.m., Liverpool Methodist Church.
Jarrett, Fonda Lea - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.
Kelly, Mark - 11 a.m., Kanawha State Forest, Shelter #9.
Mitchell, George - 4 p.m., Hope Baptist Church, Frametown.
Pharr, Joetta “Freda” Smoot - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Settle, Lisa - 8 p.m., Magic Island, Charleston.
Smith, Gary R. - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Spencer, Shirley Lee - Noon, Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Steed, Herman "Ray" - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Thacker, Cathy Ann - 1 p.m., 158 Roy Branch Rd., Branchland.
Westfall, Larry - 3 p.m., Teays Valley Church of God, Scott Depot; also streaming live, see obituary.
White, Teresa - 1 p.m., JHL's Performance & Event Center, Scott Depot.