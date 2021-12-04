Thank you for Reading.

Backus, Kay F.H. - 11 a.m., Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.

Bias, Richard Thomas - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Burke, Joan Frances - Noon, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Nitro.

Chamberlain, Velva Ann Wilson - 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, Charleston.

Cox, Clyde Kerington - 1 p.m., Independent United Brethren Church, Ravenswood.

Dodd, Mary Anna Butler - 1 p.m., Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge.

Fernatt, Larry Dale - 1 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park Chapel, London.

Fisher, Thomas Arthur - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Fluharty, Kevin Earl - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Ford, Grant Allen - 1 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Haught, Joseph Fredric - 2 p.m., Grace Life Church, Culloden.

Kraft, Kelly Alan - 6 p.m., Teays Valley Church of God, Scott Depot.

Morris, Roger Dale - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Parsons, Glenn Keith - 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Charleston.

Richardson, Carol Marie - 1 p.m., Harper Cemetery, Little Birch.

Ross, Franklin Delano - 12 p.m., New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.

Schlichter, Shirley June Eastep - 1 p.m., O A Eastep Memorial Cemetery, Ridgeview.

Sistrunk, Julia Annette - 1 p.m., Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, Charleston.

Stanley, Katherine "Kathy" - 5 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Strope, Mary Ann (Murray) - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church of Eleanor, Eleanor.

Thomas, Sharon Jean - 3:30 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Tags

Recommended for you