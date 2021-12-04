Funerals Today, Saturday, December 4, 2021 Dec 4, 2021 44 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Backus, Kay F.H. - 11 a.m., Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.Bias, Richard Thomas - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Burke, Joan Frances - Noon, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Nitro.Chamberlain, Velva Ann Wilson - 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, Charleston.Cox, Clyde Kerington - 1 p.m., Independent United Brethren Church, Ravenswood.Dodd, Mary Anna Butler - 1 p.m., Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge.Fernatt, Larry Dale - 1 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park Chapel, London.Fisher, Thomas Arthur - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Fluharty, Kevin Earl - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.Ford, Grant Allen - 1 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.Haught, Joseph Fredric - 2 p.m., Grace Life Church, Culloden.Kraft, Kelly Alan - 6 p.m., Teays Valley Church of God, Scott Depot.Morris, Roger Dale - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Parsons, Glenn Keith - 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Charleston.Richardson, Carol Marie - 1 p.m., Harper Cemetery, Little Birch.Ross, Franklin Delano - 12 p.m., New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.Schlichter, Shirley June Eastep - 1 p.m., O A Eastep Memorial Cemetery, Ridgeview.Sistrunk, Julia Annette - 1 p.m., Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, Charleston.Stanley, Katherine "Kathy" - 5 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Strope, Mary Ann (Murray) - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church of Eleanor, Eleanor.Thomas, Sharon Jean - 3:30 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charleston Covenant Missionary Baptist Church Eastep Memorial Cemetery Christianity Worship Franklin Delano Shirley June Eastep Funeral Recommended for you Local Spotlight Kevin Earl Fluharty Blank David Ray Poore Joan Frances Burke Grant Allen Ford George William Monroe Blackshire Blank Grant Allen Ford James A. McCoy Sr. Julia Annette Sistrunk James Edward “JR” Jones Jr. Blank Julia Annette Sistrunk Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 4, 2021 Daily Mail WV New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar About the Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society Visionary’s beat goes on at W. Va. steelpan drum company Marni Jameson: Ten ways to outsmart supply chain slowdowns New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists