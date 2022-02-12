Funerals Today, Saturday, February 12, 2022 Feb 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Craddock, Robert Dale - 1 p.m., Spencer Methodist Church, Hewett.Crowder, Arch Ray - 6 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Cyrus, Richard Badger - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Gessner, Barbara A. (Forbes) - 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Charleston.Grooms, George W. - Noon, Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Hager, Curtis Ray - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Hughes, Reba G. - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.Johnson, Thomas Kent - 2 p.m., Sissonville High School.Jordan, David Randall “Randy" - 3 p.m., 847 Woodward Drive, Charleston.Marshall, Betty - 2 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum, London.Martin, Earl Eugene - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Monday, Sharon S. - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Nutter, Glee Lelia - 2 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, White Sulphur Springs.Schooler, Sandra Marie - 2 p.m., Lobban Funeral Home Chapel, Alderson.Williams II, Glenn E. - 1 p.m., Green Valley Church of God, Saint Albans.Wilson, Ruby E. - 3 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary, Glenville.Workman, Beatrice Doreen - 3 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Leonard Johnson Robert Dale Christianity Architecture Worship Beatrice Doreen Funeral Home Thomas Kent Sissonville High School Ellyson Mortuary Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Larry Wayne Hardman George Russell Goff Barbara Carol Wager Helen Frances Bennett Ruby M. Adkins Blank Alice Danberry Betty Katherine Montgomery Ryan Scott Meadows Henry C. "Hoppy" Shores Barbara L. Morris Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 12, 2022 Daily Mail WV Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down FOOTMAD to host traditional Irish band at Celtic Calling in Charleston Marshall's Winter Jazz Festival starts today Old wineskins, new wine: A look at the changing climate for American churches Two mainline churches chart new courses