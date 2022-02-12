Thank you for Reading.

Craddock, Robert Dale - 1 p.m., Spencer Methodist Church, Hewett.

Crowder, Arch Ray - 6 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Cyrus, Richard Badger - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Gessner, Barbara A. (Forbes) - 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Charleston.

Grooms, George W. - Noon, Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Hager, Curtis Ray - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.

Hughes, Reba G. - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Johnson, Thomas Kent - 2 p.m., Sissonville High School.

Jordan, David Randall “Randy" - 3 p.m., 847 Woodward Drive, Charleston.

Marshall, Betty - 2 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum, London.

Martin, Earl Eugene - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Monday, Sharon S. - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Nutter, Glee Lelia - 2 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, White Sulphur Springs.

Schooler, Sandra Marie - 2 p.m., Lobban Funeral Home Chapel, Alderson.

Williams II, Glenn E. - 1 p.m., Green Valley Church of God, Saint Albans.

Wilson, Ruby E. - 3 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary, Glenville.

Workman, Beatrice Doreen - 3 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Tags

Recommended for you