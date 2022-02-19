Funerals Today, Saturday, February 19, 2022 Feb 19, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bailey, Carl Lee - 3 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Ball, Brenda Kay - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Blair, Linda Roberts - Teays Valley Church of God, Cross Lanes.Bryan, Randall Issac, Sr - Noon, Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.Burks, James Sherman - 1 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.Capehart, Teresa Lynn - 2 p.m., Elk Funeral Home Charleston.Clark, Rosemary - 1 p.m., St Anthony Parish Center, Charleston.Cooper, Rex Allen - 11 a.m., Barker Cemetery, Spurlockville.Fernandez, Hortencia Nicdao - 10 a.m., Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of Sacred Heart, Charleston.Gooch, Leona Marie - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson, Charleston.Hicks, Samuel P. - 1 p.m., at Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.Hilbert, Mary Kathryn Gessel - 11 a.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.Hunt, Margaret Helen - 11 a.m., Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Wallback.Lee, Ronald W. - 1 p.m., Lacoma Baptist Church, Cyclone.Nicholas, Cephas, J. - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Oxley, Ada Lou - 11 a.m., Elizabeth Baptist Church, Garretts Bend.Smith, Gilbert Lee - 1 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.Taylor, Darius W. -1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.Waitts, Kathleen Marie - Noon, Kepner Funeral Home, Wheeling.Wolf, Patricia Rae - 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Parkersburg. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kirkland Memorial Christianity Worship Gilbert Lee Hilbert Huntington Charleston Hick Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Barbara A. Rhodes Elma L. Hornish Kay Harris Charles W. "Charlie" Hudson Janice Montgomery Neal Blank Paul Ancion Blank Charles Edward "Pete" Arms Blank Martha Ann Wileman Shellie C. Gillispie Blank Bernard H. Erskine Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 19, 2022 Daily Mail WV Marshall, WVU link resources with U.S. Cyber Command network WVU students use skills in cybersecurity exercise with W.Va. National Guard, Polish allies Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down FOOTMAD to host traditional Irish band at Celtic Calling in Charleston Marshall's Winter Jazz Festival starts today