Bailey, Carl Lee - 3 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Ball, Brenda Kay - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Blair, Linda Roberts - Teays Valley Church of God, Cross Lanes.

Bryan, Randall Issac, Sr - Noon, Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Burks, James Sherman - 1 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.

Capehart, Teresa Lynn - 2 p.m., Elk Funeral Home Charleston.

Clark, Rosemary - 1 p.m., St Anthony Parish Center, Charleston.

Cooper, Rex Allen - 11 a.m., Barker Cemetery, Spurlockville.

Fernandez, Hortencia Nicdao - 10 a.m., Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of Sacred Heart, Charleston.

Gooch, Leona Marie - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson, Charleston.

Hicks, Samuel P. - 1 p.m., at Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Hilbert, Mary Kathryn Gessel - 11 a.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.

Hunt, Margaret Helen - 11 a.m., Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Wallback.

Lee, Ronald W. - 1 p.m., Lacoma Baptist Church, Cyclone.

Nicholas, Cephas, J. - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Oxley, Ada Lou - 11 a.m., Elizabeth Baptist Church, Garretts Bend.

Smith, Gilbert Lee - 1 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Taylor, Darius W. -1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Waitts, Kathleen Marie - Noon, Kepner Funeral Home, Wheeling.

Wolf, Patricia Rae - 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Parkersburg.

