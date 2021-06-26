Thank you for Reading.

Baldwin, Timothy Lee - 11 a.m., Barkers Cemetery, Ashford.

Bradley, Carol Sue (Lough) - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Coffman, Carl Scotty - 11 a.m., Salt Rock Community Church, Salt Rock.

Eagle, Charles Alexander - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Hamilton, Sible Louise - 2 p.m., Muddlety United Methodist Church, Summersville.

Morris, Phyllis - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Scarbro, John Thomas - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Sizemore, Carol Ann - 12 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens,

Smith Jr, Kenneth “Smitty” - 1 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary; 2 Vanhorn Drive, Glenville.

Taylor, Lula Mae “Lou” Shepherd - 12 p.m., First Baptist Church, Williamstown.

White "P.J.", Phillip James - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Wilson, Judith Carroll - 4 - 7 p.m., Café Appalachia, South Charleston. 

