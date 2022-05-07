Thank you for Reading.

Atik, Dimyan "Edmon" - 11 a.m., St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston.

Barnett, Christina May - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Brady, James W. "Jim" - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Campbell, Vera Vivian - 11:15 a.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Copen, Robert Lee - 1 p.m., Tabernacle of Praise, Cross Lanes.

Foster, Becky J. Hartley - 1 p.m., First Baptist Church of Hurricane, Hurricane.

Foster, Danny “Danny” Warren - 10 a.m., Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Hicks, Amanda Yvonne - Noon, Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Jackson Jr., William “Bill” - 1 p.m., Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church, Charleston.

Jones, Sharon Lynn - 1 p.m., at St. Marks United Methodist Church, Charleston.

Loudermilk,Valla Jean Ellison - 2 p.m., Wallace& Wallace Funeral Home, Rainelle.

Mazzei, Charmaine Ellen Gallimore - 11 a.m., Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Nitro.

Nettles, Richard Donald - 11 a.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Parker, Jarrell Clifton - 2 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.

Sloan, Austin - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Wine, James Lee - 2 p.m., Stockert Funeral Home & Cremation, Flatwoods.

