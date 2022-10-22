Funerals Today, Saturday, October 22, 2022 Oct 22, 2022 11 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adamy, Leon Hilton - 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, Webster Springs.Adkins, Earlene Webb - 1 p.m., Highland Memory Gardens, Pecks Mill.Cantrell-Dawson, Brenda - 3 p.m., Harvest Chapel, Nitro.Clemens, Howard Edward - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Conrad, Gloria Bosley - 1 p.m., Mid State Church of God, Gassaway.Fields, Gregory D. - Noon, Gateway Christian Church, St. Albans.Gastineau, Britton Harvey - 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Charleston.Harmon, Charles "Rusty" - 5 p.m., Living Faith Church, Marmet.Hunter, Roston Woodrow, II - 1 p.m., Family Memorial Gardens, Low Gap.Mick, Dortha Lynn - 1 p.m., Valley Christian Assembly, Charleston.Miller, Evelyn Fay - Noon, Creston Cemetery, Evans.Sampson, Billie Delores - Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Singleton, James Gary - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.Spencer, Richard O. - 10 a.m., Dunbar Church of God, Dunbar.Wilfong, Sara Jane - Noon, Campbelltown Church, Marlinton.Wright, Nancy L. - Noon, New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Earlene Webb Pecks Mill Funeral Christianity Worship Garden Leon Hilton Evelyn Fay Dunbar Church Of God Recommended for you Local Spotlight Jack Clifton Bennett Larry Wayne Hutchison Blank Joann Sanders Mark H. Barnes Blank Candice A. Rubio Lorraine Chandler Howard Edward Clemens Elizabeth Jean Ellis Thomas Wayne “BigT” Whited Blank Dana Steven Young Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 22, 2022 Daily Mail WV Iconic photos from AP photographers to go on view at Huntington Museum of Art Adirondack chair now a roadside attraction in Summersville Diane Tarantini: Birthdays and worst days in the Windy City City's vision of downtown luxury living becomes reality in renovated high-rise Robert Saunders: On cheating fishermen, chess players and sex toys