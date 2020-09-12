Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Bryant, Patty - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home. Danville.

Carvell, Richard - 11 a.m., Barlette-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Duffield, Anna Elnora - 1 p.m., Legg Cemetery, Harrison.

Elkins, Roger - 6 p.m., Faith Freewill Baptist Church, Stollings.

Flowers, Richard - 2 p.m., Glade Community Church.

Hughes, Gloria - 3:30 pm., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Jameson, Clarence - 1 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Legg, Jessie - 11 a.m., Missionary Baptist Church, Minden.

Mace, Mary Frances - 11 a.m., Starcher Baptist Church, Charleston.

Ramsey, Thomas - 11 a.m., St. Anthony's Shrine Catholic Church, Boomer.

Shafer, Leoma - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Songer, Janna Marie - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

White, Ernest - Noon, Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.