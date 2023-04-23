Funerals Today, Sunday April 23, 2320 Apr 23, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Balser Jr., Roger “RJ” Lee - 2 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.Imfeld, Kathy Jean - 1 p.m., Peyton Branch Cemetery, Branchland.Prine, Lloyd Joe - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mineralogy Inorganic Chemistry Recommended for you Local Spotlight Jimmy Wade LeMaster Carol A. McClure Carol Ann Criner Jerome “Jerry” C. Gorby Ralph Edwin Phalen Randy “Jack” Pullen Gary Parsons Belma Loretta Sowards Tina Marie Booth Charles Dwight Richardson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail Elkview author releases latest children's book