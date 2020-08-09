Ballard, Rosetta - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Cunningham, John Paul, III - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.
Gillenwater, Kenneth Dewane - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.
