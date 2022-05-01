Funerals Today, Sunday, May 1, 2022 May 1, 2022 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Adkins, Cliff - 2 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South CharlestonBell, Tony – 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Fields, Sherry L. - 10 a.m., Ridenour Lake, 21st Street, NitroMullins, Rick - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville.White, Albert – 2 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Albert Funeral Home Belle Hydrography Funeral White Cliff Recommended for you Local Spotlight William “Bill” Harve Elswick John P. Elliott Jr. Blank William Harvey Elswick Ernest M. "Butch" Taylor Jr. Blank Norma Jean Nida Blank Donald R. Womack Blank Dorothea "Dottie" Anderson Janet Rosalie (Melton) Purdy Pamela J. Moore Evelyn Parsons Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 1, 2022 Daily Mail WV Catering to Appalachian appetites: Free folk arts and culture workshops continue through May at High Rocks Academy Origins of the High Rocks Academy Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing New books by regional authors offer compelling stories, heartfelt themes Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’