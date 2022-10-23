Funerals Today, Sunday, October 23, 2022 Oct 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Berry, Patricia W. - 1 p.m., WVU Erickson Alumni Center, Morgantown.Black, Eddie - 2 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.Greene, Roger Alve - 4 p.m., Sutton Moose Lodge, Sutton.Lockhart, Katherine Kay - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.McClung, Woodrow - 3 p.m., Buckhorn United Methodist Church, Nettie.Skidmore, Jimmy - 2 p.m., Holly River Baptist Church Cemetery, Diana.Wright, Joann Ruth - 2 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eddie Kitchen Mortuary Huntington Worship Christianity Funeral Berry Joann Ruth Patricia W. Recommended for you Local Spotlight Mark H. Barnes Denise Marie Winter Blank Roy Lee Bess Belma Leadmon Withrow Katherine Kay Lockhart Jack Clifton Bennett Larry Wayne Hutchison Blank Joann Sanders Mark H. Barnes Blank Candice A. Rubio Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 22, 2022 Daily Mail WV Iconic photos from AP photographers to go on view at Huntington Museum of Art Adirondack chair now a roadside attraction in Summersville Diane Tarantini: Birthdays and worst days in the Windy City City's vision of downtown luxury living becomes reality in renovated high-rise Robert Saunders: On cheating fishermen, chess players and sex toys