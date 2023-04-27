Funerals Today Thursday April 27, 2023 Apr 27, 2023 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bender, Kermit Harold - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Burton, Henry - 1 p.m., New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.Canterbury, Audra Mae - 11 a.m., Providence Baptist Church, Scott Depot.Gibson, Kay " Grammy" - 7 p.m., Teays Valley Church of God, Scott Depot.Lofton, Edna Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Ramsey, Selena Lynn (Hoffman) - 7 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight Harry A. Edwards Audra Mae Canterbury Irene Craddock Thomasson Jimmy Wade LeMaster Carol A. McClure Carol Ann Criner Jerome “Jerry” C. Gorby Ralph Edwin Phalen Randy “Jack” Pullen Gary Parsons Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail Elkview author releases latest children's book