Funerals Today, Thursday, January 19, 2023

Byrd, Gary E. - 11:30 a.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Holstine, Maria Sophia - Noon, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.
Lipscomb, Charles Thurman - 1 p.m., Faith Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans.
Patton, Nancy Sue - 11:30 a.m., Clendenin Advent Christian Church, Clendenin.
Shaver, Carmella - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Sullivan, Carol Fraces Bashlor - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Talley Jr., Robert "Randy" - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.