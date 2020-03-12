Funerals Today, Thursday March 12, 2020

Adkins, Brenda - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Brown, Gertrude - 11 a.m., St. Matthews Catholic Church, Ravenswood.
Hager, Michael - Noon, Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Harless, Robert - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Howerton, Lucy - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Keeney, Franklin - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.
Smith, Stacy - 11 a.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
Turner, Ralph - 11 a.m., Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, Huntington.
Ward, Danny - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.
Wease, Donzel Bennett - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville.