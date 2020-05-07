Funerals Today, Thursday, May 7, 2020

Adams, Alice - 1 p.m., Alice’s Residence, Big Trace Fork of Harts.
Antal, Sally - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Brooks, Blake - 2:45 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Conley, Homer - 1 p.m., Elana, aka Zion Hill, Cemetery, Newton.
Hampton, Keith - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville.
Hanshaw, Sylvia - 2 p.m., Massey Cemetery, Winifrede.
Rayburn, Marty - 11 a.m., Keefer Family Farm, Leon.
Smith, Norma G. - 1 p.m., Roy I. Smith Family Cemetery, Walton.
Tolliver, Richard D. "Rick" - 2 p.m., Moores Chapel Cemetery, Ashton.
Walls, Carolyn - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Woodyard, David - 1 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens.