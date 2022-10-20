Funerals Today, Thursday, October 20, 2022 Oct 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Berry, Leafa Leona - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Burrell, Michael Jay - 10 a.m., Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home South.Carpenter, Hurbert V., Jr. - 7 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Gandee, Marvin R. - 8 p.m., Herbert Hoover Football Field, Falling Rock.Hess, Ruth Ann Ellis - 1:30 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.Loyd, Donald Richard - 7 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Showen, Donald Lee - Noon, Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Charleston.Snodgrass, Ella - 11 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Summers, Helen Spurlock - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Corss Lanes.Wickline, Conlee D. - Noon, First Church of the Nazarene, South Charleston.Wilt, Debbie Lynn - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Ripley Christianity Belle Debbie Lynn Noon First Church Ruth Ann Ellis Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Joann Sanders Mark H. Barnes Blank Candice A. Rubio Lorraine Chandler Howard Edward Clemens Elizabeth Jean Ellis Thomas Wayne “BigT” Whited Blank Dana Steven Young Blank Nancy Irene Saunders Donald Lee Showen Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 20, 2022 Daily Mail WV City's vision of downtown luxury living becomes reality in renovated high-rise Robert Saunders: On cheating fishermen, chess players and sex toys Wheeling author's debut novel details his 19th century Irish family roots 'A tale and journey for all of us' State park event celebrates the legend and legacy of Mary Ingles