Fields, Roy Lee - 6 p.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.
Hill, Delores Ann - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Westhaver, Lawrence Albert - 2 p.m., Evans Church of God, Evans.
Wehrle, Drema - 11 a.m., Springhill Cemetery, Charleston.
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. High 82F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible..
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 3, 2020 @ 1:55 am
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Fields, Roy Lee - 6 p.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.
Hill, Delores Ann - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Westhaver, Lawrence Albert - 2 p.m., Evans Church of God, Evans.
Wehrle, Drema - 11 a.m., Springhill Cemetery, Charleston.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.