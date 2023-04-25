Funerals Today Tuesday April 25, 2023 Apr 25, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hevener, Phillip Gerald - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.Taylor, Opal “Marie” - 1 p.m., Adkins Cemetery, Payne Hollow Road, Indore.Taylor, Percy Anthony - 11 a.m., Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Charleston.Thomasson, Irene Craddock - 1 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.Yeager, Patrick Henry - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Irene Craddock Thomasson Jimmy Wade LeMaster Carol A. McClure Carol Ann Criner Jerome “Jerry” C. Gorby Ralph Edwin Phalen Randy “Jack” Pullen Gary Parsons Belma Loretta Sowards Tina Marie Booth Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail Elkview author releases latest children's book