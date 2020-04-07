Funerals Today, Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Coleman, Jimmie - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Goff, Mildred - 1 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 7, 2020 @ 12:44 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Coleman, Jimmie - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Goff, Mildred - 1 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.