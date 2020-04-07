Funerals Today, Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Coleman, Jimmie - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Goff, Mildred - 1 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.

